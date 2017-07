Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRE COUNTY -- The family of former Penn State Football Coach Joe Paterno has dropped their lawsuit against the NCAA.

The Paternos wanted to reverse NCAA sanctions against Penn State made after the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.

That included millions of dollars in fines, lost scholarships, and forfeiting some of the wins on Paterno's record.

The NCAA says there was no settlement and the Paternos dropped the suit voluntarily.