Lackawanna County Couple Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

Posted 11:01 pm, June 30, 2017

TAYLOR -- One married couple in Lackawanna County celebrated a special milestone Friday.

Tom and Ann Bracey from Taylor recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

On Friday, the couple's loved ones threw them a special party at Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center in Taylor.

Tom and Ann married back on June 7th 1947.

Tom is a retired Lt. Colonel from the Air Force and a World War II veteran.

Ann shared advice she has to couples for a successful marriage.

"Just try to get along with one another, and overlook anything that happens that's not important. We just love each other," Ann Bracey said.

The couple has four children, 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren!

