In Your Neighborhood

4th Annual Wheels for Meals Car Show

Monroe County Cruisers Car Club sponsors the Wheel for Meals Car Show to benefit Meals on Wheels of Monroe & Northampton Counties. The Car Show is at the West Ends Fairgrounds in Gilbert on Saturday, July 22 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The show features cars, trucks, motorcycles, music, & great food from Meals on Wheels. New this year, the car show is inside the gates under the trees. Pre-registration for vehicles is $15, and registration the day of the show is $20, with the registration closing at noon. Rain date is July 23. There are awards to the top 50 vehicles, and a best of show trophy. Car Show also includes door prizes, dash plaques, & goody bags with T-shirts to the first 100 entrants. More more information call Dave at 570-424-5329 or email daveflobrown@verizon.net.

“Let’s Save the Dogs” Golf Tournament & Adoption Event

“Let’s Save the Dogs” Golf Tournament & Adoption Event benefits the NE PA Pet Fund & Rescue, and Grateful Doggies Rescue & Retreat. Tournament is at Split Rock Golf Club, Lake Harmony, on Sunday, July 23 with registration beginning at 9:00 a.m. & a shotgun start at 10 :00 a.m. Event features a light lunch, golf, a buffet dinner, and “pawsome” prizes. The adoption part of the event is from noon – 5 p.m., and volunteers are needed to help walk the dogs. If you can’t golf, please purchase a hole sponsor (Memorial Hole) for a dog that has passed or a Happy Trails Sponsor for a dog that has been adopted and now has a happy life. The event is a blast with adoptable dogs riding around on the course with volunteers!