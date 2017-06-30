In Your Neighborhood

Pocono Garden Club Flower Show “America’s Journey:  A Floral Timeline”

Pocono Garden Club Flower Show highlights America’s Journey:  A Floral Timeline.  Flower show is at Stroudsburg Jr. High School, Chipperfield Drive, Stroudsburg, on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.  Flower Show includes educational programs, garden related items, a plant sale, bake sale silent auction, regular auction, & refreshments.  The public is welcome & encouraged to participate with designs &/or horticulture entries.  There are no fees to enter the design or horticulture categories.  All entries must by registered on Friday, July 14 between 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Stroudsburg Jr. High School.  New this year is the “Plant the Seed” People’s Choice Award and it’s open to young gardeners ages 6-12 years.  All entries will be judged.  Admission to the show is $4.00, and children under 12 years are admitted free.

Candy’s Place 8th Annual Fashion Show

Candy’s Place sponsors the Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon to support Cancer Wellness.  It’s held at The Woodlands Inn & Resort, Route 315 in Wilkes-Barre, on Sunday, July 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.  Patients of Candy’s Place strut their stuff down the runway!  The Fashion Show also features raffle baskets, vendors, & more!  Tickets to the event are $30 per person.

