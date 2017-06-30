× Girl Raising Money for Police K-9 Unit

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — On nice summer days, you can usually find children playing outside. That isn’t the case for 11-year-old Hunter Cox. This week, she spent her days inside Tractor Supply near Mount Pocono.

“Well, I am raising money for Cpl. Matt Nero who lost his K-9 Niko last Wednesday. Matt is very close to me, so that is why I am upon that,” said Hunter Cox, 11-years-old.

Hunter’s father, James, manages the store on Route 940. The family is friends with Cpl. Nero. They were devastated when they heard Niko passed away.

The K-9 officer died as a result of a health issue.

Hunter has set up a donation jar for customers to drop off what they can. She even put out some treats for people with dogs of their own.

“I feel pretty proud of myself because not that many 11-year-olds care about police that much,” said Hunter Cox.

So far Hunter has raised a little more than $200 and the donations won’t stop there. The family will also hold more fundraisers and Tractor Supply is even going to make a donation, too. All the money will go to the police department’s K-9 unit.

“It’s just the fact that it is going to a good cause. We know it’s going to go to help with the training and everything they need to do in getting another dog. It’s very expensive proposition for them so like I said, anything that we can do,” said James Cox, Hunter’s Father and Tractor Supply General Manager.

Hunter tells Newswatch 16, she hopes to go become a K-9 police officer when she is older and hopes her efforts here will bring Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department one step closer to another K-9 officer.

Hunter will also host a bake sale at Tractor Supply on Saturday at 8 a.m.