MOUNT CARBON -- Three people were rushed to the hospital after a fire at a business in Schuylkill County.

Heavy smoke poured out of Julian's Tavern near Pottsville.

It went up around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the three victims had to be rescued from a second story window, where they lived in apartments above the tavern.

Investigators are looking into what caused Friday's fire in Schuylkill County. Check back with Newswatch 16 for updates.