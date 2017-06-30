× Annual Children’s Bicycle Helmet Giveaway Expands

An annual summertime event in Northeastern Pennsylvania that involves the giveaway of hundreds of children’s bicycle helmets is growing! HKQ Kids is expanding its 10th annual helmet giveaway to two days this year throughout Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the annual fourth of July tradition on Friday’s show! Two thousand children’s bicycle helmets will be up for grabs this July as part of the free event.

FIRST GIVEAWAY, TUESDAY, JULY 4 :

TIME: 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre

SECOND GIVEAWAY, FRIDAY, JULY 7:

TIME: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Courthouse Square, Scranton (as part of “First Friday” activities).

Helmets are free to children 12 and under. They must be accompanied by a parent.

The helmet giveaway is sponsored by H-K-Q Kids. It’s affiliated with the Luzerne County based law firm Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn. Organizers hold the event as a way to give back to the community and to keep children safe since state law requires kids 12 or under to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle.

For more information on the project that’s marking its 10th year, head here!

If you have additional questions on the two giveaways, feel free to reach out to Sue Greenfield at HKQ Kids by calling 570-287-3000.