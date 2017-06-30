Multiple People Shot Inside New York Hospital; Shooter Is Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK —

Multiple people were shot by a man wearing a white lab coat inside a New York City hospital, officials told WPIX.

The shooter is dead inside the hospital, an NYPD spokesman said.

NYPD is on scene at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where there are reports of several people shot.

Gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. ET inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to the NYPD.

Multiple people were shot, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to police.

A police source told WPIX the shooter, who may have been a doctor, had barricaded himself inside the facility.

Aerial footage of the scene showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City.

The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

4-6 people shot in Bronx Lebanon Hospital. Suspect is believed to be doctor wearing blue shirt/lab coat.

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse.

