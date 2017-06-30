Multiple People Shot Inside New York Hospital; Shooter Is Dead

NEW YORK —
Multiple people were shot by a man wearing a white lab coat inside a New York City hospital, officials told WPIX.
The shooter is dead inside the hospital, an NYPD spokesman said.
Gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. ET inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to the NYPD.
Multiple people were shot, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to police.
A police source told WPIX the shooter, who may have been a doctor, had barricaded himself inside the facility.
Aerial footage of the scene showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.
The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City.
The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.
This is a developing story; refresh for updates