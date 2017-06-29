Two Rock-Throwing Incidents in Scranton Under Investigation

SCRANTON — Police in Scranton are investigating rock-throwing incidents at two locations in the city.

We talked to a driver who heard a loud bang while driving out of the city on the Central Scranton Expressway Wednesday night. He eventually found out that he wasn’t the only one who had his car hit by a flying object and it didn’t just happen here.

Chris Arnone thought his experience on his way home Wednesday night on the Central Scranton Expressway was a unique one.

“As I was driving, I heard a very loud bang, I didn’t know what it was,” said Arnone.

He pulled over and saw a divot and cracked glass in his windshield. Fearing it may have been a bullet, Arnone went to the police station in Scranton.

“When I got there they said, probably just a rock or something, and then two more cars showed up, same problem, same place.”

Another driver had his window smashed on the Central Scranton Expressway.

Police were already investigating a similar case over in Scranton’s Green Ridge section. About two hours earlier, two more cars were damaged going under a railroad bridge on East Market Street.

The drivers described two teens seen in surveillance pictures throwing rocks from the bridge above. Police are asking for help in tracking the teens down.

Police are not connecting the two incidents yet.

But, Chris Arnone says what someone may have thought was mischief put him and three other drivers at serious risk.

“I feel very lucky that it was on the passenger’s side and it didn’t penetrate the glass. Even if it shattered the glass and the glass didn’t come at me, you still can’t see, you’re doing 60 miles an hour on the expressway and there’s no way out except (Interstate) 81 is next.”

Police have not said yet that they think the incidents on the expressway and on East Market Street are connected, but they are asking for help in tracking down those two rock-throwing suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Scranton police.