Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of your Talkback 16 calls have consisted of the pros and cons of our new graphics. We highlighted a number of your concerns in yesterday's edition of Talkback 16.

Today, we decided to move ahead and focus on a few other topics, such as fireworks tents and a parole board's decision against a young man who was part of a group that threw rocks from an overpass -- permanently injuring a woman.