Summertime Tradition: Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market on Public Square

WILKES-BARRE -- People are flocking to Wilkes-Barre's Public Square for the first farmers market of the season.

People are taking advantage of the beautiful weather outside for the first day of the farmers market of the year.

New this year, you can head over to the farmers market on Public Square twice in the week. It will be open every Thursday as it has in the past and now every Monday, too, with a focus on healthy living.

You can't beat some of the delicious fresh fruits and vegetables being sold here and grown locally, with all sorts of other products like some yummy honey and jelly.

Farmers say this is the perfect way to get people to eat clean and put more money back into the local economy.

"I'm super-excited about it because it keeps me busy. It keeps the farm busy. We're super productive. We're trying to grow and keep the community happy with all the fresh fruits and vegetables," said Ian Roberts of Purple Pepper Farms.