Part of I-80 East Down to One Lane After Crash in Montour County

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A part of a highway is down to one lane after a crash in Montour County.

Interstate 80 east near Danville is down to one lane right now.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

PennDOT says a tractor trailer is blocking the left lane at the construction zone where the lane crosses to the westbound side of the interstate.

The right lane is open to traffic.

Troopers haven’t said when things could get back to normal in that part of Montour County.

