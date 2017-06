Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANSOM TOWNSHIP -- A mobile home was destroyed by a fire in Lackawanna County.

Flames could be seen tearing through the place on Cherry Hill Road near Clarks Summit just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Smoke alarms are credited for waking up the man who lived here.

He got out safely.

The state police fire marshal is looking into what sparked those flames in Lackawanna County.