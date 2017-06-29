Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Announced, Four in Our Area

Posted 1:42 pm, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 01:44PM, June 29, 2017

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced medical marijuana dispensary permits in 27 locations, including four in our area.

The list of dispensary permits was posted Thursday afternoon.

Each of the 27 dispensary permit holders is eligible to open a total of three locations. Some dispensary permit holders have opted not to open all eligible locations at this time.

The state says 52 dispensaries are expected to open statewide.

The four permittees in our area are Columbia Care Pennsylvania, LLC in Lackawanna County; Justice Grown Pennsylvania, LLC in Luzerne County; PA Health & Wellness, LLC in Centre County; and Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness, LLC in Lycoming County.

The state announced last week the locations of companies permitted to grow medical marijuana.

Developing story, check back for updates.

2 comments