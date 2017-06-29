× Lengthy Roadwork Nearing End

GLENBURN TOWNSHIP — For folks who live and work along a lengthy road project in Lackawanna County some are feeling relief, while some are just starting to feel the pain.

For business owners along Routes 6 and 11 in Glenburn Township, near Clarks Summit, the ride to work has never been so smooth.

Kaci Hubes and her family run Glenburn Grill and Bakery. It’s been in the middle of a construction zone for more than two years.

But the state’s work to fix Routes 6 and 11 is finished, at least in this area.

“It’s been a lot busier,” said Hubes. “Yesterday we were slammed, it wasn’t even funny. We’ve been so slow the whole beginning of the year but now it’s definitely picking up a lot.”

The work past Glenburn into Dalton and La Plume Township will continue after the Independence Day holiday.

PennDOT does have some traffic pattern changes planned for the second half of the project. Starting next week, drivers going in both directions will be shifted over to the other side of the highway.

That means the project will start to affect people visiting other businesses like Dwyer Financial in La Plume. Turning into the place will get a bit more complicated.

“It’s just a little confusing when we have to tell people, you know, give them a heads up when they are coming here for their appointment that there is construction,” said Colin Dwyer. “Sometimes they can’t cross over and come in, just to be careful, just because trucks are going fast. There is miscommunication of what aspects are being done and what parts of the road are experiencing construction right now.”

PennDOT officials say that new traffic pattern will remain through October the $44 million project is expected to be finished in November.