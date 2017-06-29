× Fireworks Show Canceled in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — For more than a decade now, folks have looked forward to the fireworks at Kennedy Park in Wilkes-Barre Township each Fourth of July.

But the sky will be dark this Independence Day.

“They put on a fabulous show, so I was really disappointed when I heard they canceled it,” said Kim Mendoza of Wilkes-Barre Township.

Wilkes-Barre Township officials say the fireworks are canceled because they’re a liability.

There are concerns about nearby houses being damaged if something goes awry.

“I mean agree with them because of the safety. If a house burns down, that can be replaceable but I mean you can’t replace a human or dog or anything if something happens to them so I agree with them. I think it’s the right call,” said AJ Yelland, who live right next to the park.

The event at Kennedy Park wasn’t just about the fireworks.

There was food and music, too.

Kim Mendoza and her family have a cookout each Fourth of July in her yard to watch it all.

“I think it’s terrible. It was something that the whole area round here everybody came to it, it was wonderful having the fireworks right in your backyard. You didn’t have to worry about driving or worrying about traffic getting home. And the kids had a blast,” she said.

People say they know they can go elsewhere to see fireworks this Independence Day, but they say those events will likely be bigger, more crowded. It won’t be the hometown display they know and love.

“When you had an event like this where you could come visit family, and just sit in the backyard and enjoy the fireworks, you really like that, you don’t really want to go to someplace that’s big festivities, you don’t want something that’s crowded. You want something that’s small and kind of close to home,” said Jerome Nidoh of Clarks Summit.