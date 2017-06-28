Woman Convicted in Death of Child in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE — A jury has convicted a woman in the death of a child in Schuylkill County.
Pietrina Hoffman was on trial for killing 14-month-old Neveah Doyle in January of 2016.
Doyle was found dead on the floor in Hoffman’s home on West Centre Street in Mahanoy City. An autopsy revealed the child died from being smothered to death and had been dead for several hours before police were called.
Hoffman was found guilty of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and aggravated assault. She was also found guilty on several lesser charges.
Jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Hoffman’s defense called no witnesses.
40.687568 -76.198999
2 comments
TOMTOM
Pottsville. At least it’s not SHAMOKIN.
LONGGREYSOCKS
Mahanoy city is very similar to Shamokin. Abandoned row homes, many on bath salts and People meandering on foot or atv with reckless abandon and velcro shoes, high school or fire company gear on. But hey with that said Frackville my hometown is my safe haven to be quiet honest. You cannot beat back alley walking there. Mall might close soon, but we got a new GNC for all the semi pro football players in the area to get buff.