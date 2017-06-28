Woman Convicted in Death of Child in Schuylkill County

Posted 1:52 pm, June 28, 2017, by , Updated at 02:01PM, June 28, 2017

Pietrina Hoffman

POTTSVILLE — A jury has convicted a woman in the death of a child in Schuylkill County.

Pietrina Hoffman was on trial for killing 14-month-old Neveah Doyle in January of 2016.

Doyle was found dead on the floor in Hoffman’s home on West Centre Street in Mahanoy City. An autopsy revealed the child died from being smothered to death and had been dead for several hours before police were called.

Hoffman was found guilty of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and aggravated assault. She was also found guilty on several lesser charges.

Jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Hoffman’s defense called no witnesses.

