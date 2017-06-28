× Water Main Break in Throop

DUNMORE — A water main break in Lackawanna County is affecting customers in both Dunmore and Throop.

Pennsylvania American Water says the break in an 18-inch pipe will leave around 175 customers without water or with low pressure.

Crews are working to repair the leak at the intersection of Dunmore Street and Sanderson Avenue in Throop.

Pennsylvania American Water has stationed a water tanker in the Price Chopper parking lot. Customers are asked to supply their own containers.