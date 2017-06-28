× Two Locked Up Thanks to Help from Drug Dog After Bust in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Two people are behind bars after a drug bust in Tuesday evening in Luzerne County — all thanks to help from a special K-9 officer.

Martin West of Hanover Township and Ashley Thompson of Glen Lyon are facing drug charges, all after police found 500 packs of heroin and various drug paraphernalia Tuesday evening at West’s home along Diamond Street.

Officers from the Hanover Township Police Department shared this photo of their drug K-9 Ado with the evidence.

Police tell Newswatch 16 that this bust was special for Ado — it was his last narcotics search before the 9-year-old dog retires from the force on Monday.