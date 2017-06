× Family Mourning Death of a Toddler in Carbon County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A family is mourning the loss of their toddler in Carbon County.

One-year-old Leo Clements was found in a pond on Long Run near Parryville after his mother noticed he was missing from the room where he’d been watching TV.

The boy was flown to the hospital where he died on Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to figure out how the child died in Carbon County.