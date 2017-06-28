× The Race to Help Save Lives: Blood Drive Nears at Pocono Raceway

The 12th annual Pocono Raceway Blood Drive and Ride for the Red is a little over a week away.

Signups are underway right now for you to reserve your spot as part of this life-saving event at the Tricky Triangle in Monroe County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey stopped by the track Wednesday to explain how you can get involved.

In addition to donating blood, you’re also invited to “Ride for the Red!”

For each $10 donation, you can drive one lap around Pocono Raceway in your own vehicle.

Proceeds benefit the Red Cross disaster relief efforts in the Pocono Mountains.

Important note: blood donors who plan to participate in “Ride for the Red” should do so before they donate.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Pocono Raceway Blood Drive & Ride for the Red

WHERE : Pocono Raceway, Long Pond

: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond WHEN: Thursday, July 6 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

HOW TO SIGNUP: Click here to reserve your spot. Enter keyword POCONO or call 1-800-REDCROSS. Appointments are encouraged.