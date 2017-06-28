× Save Fireworks for the Pros, It’s Still Illegal to Fire Them Off in PA

HAZLETON — The higher fireworks go into the air, the more illegal they are in Pennsylvania.

Over the past two weeks, Hazleton City Police Department has received a number of phone calls from people mistaking fireworks for gunshots.

Police Chief Jerry Speziale says firing off fireworks anywhere in the Keystone State is not worth the risk of getting caught.

“You hear about people losing their fingers, losing limbs, eyesight, hearing. It’s dangerous so I would ask people to refrain, people from having their own illegal fireworks show,” said Chief Jerry Speziale.

Setting off fireworks without a proper permit is illegal across Pennsylvania. Only hand-held sparklers are allowed to be used by Pennsylvania residents.

This is frustrating for those who want to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.

“Companies are in our state and we can’t buy a lot of the fireworks that we want to get. People can come from out of state,(and) buy the fireworks that are in our state” said Brian Shea of York County.

Fireworks Warehouse is open year around, and owner John Boyle says his business depends on people coming from out of state and making big purchases.

“We try to get people off the interstate, and we got a lot of local people, too. They buy a lot of the smaller stuff for the kids,” said Boyle.

If you are trying to light up the night sky without a permit, police say sparklers should do the trick.

“If you are looking to buy the simple things that are legal and within the law, nobody is going to bother you. Why would you want to face a serious fine or possible jail? It is not worth it,” said Speziale

