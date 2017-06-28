Parole Denied for I-80 Rock Thrower
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — One of the four men involved in a rock-throwing incident in Union County in 2014 has been denied parole.
The state parole board found that Tyler Porter has refused to accept responsibility for his actions and would be a risk to the community if released.
He entered a no-contest plea in 2015.
Sharon Budd was severely injured when those men threw a rock from an Interstate 80 overpass, and right through the windshield of her vehicle.
