Parole Denied for I-80 Rock Thrower

Tyler Porter

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — One of the four men involved in a rock-throwing incident in Union County in 2014 has been denied parole.

The state parole board found that Tyler Porter has refused to accept responsibility for his actions and would be a risk to the community if released.

He entered a no-contest plea in 2015.

Sharon Budd was severely injured when those men threw a rock from an Interstate 80 overpass, and right through the windshield of her vehicle.

