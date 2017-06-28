× New Fun-Filled Business Fills Hole in Downtown Lehighton

LEHIGHTON — People in Carbon County are happy to see some new life coming to downtown Lehighton and the latest addition is filled with fun and games.

Classics like Monopoly and Sorry, new games you can only buy online, and card games galore – that’s what you’ll find inside Jokers Are Wild Game Cafe on First Street in Lehighton.

The new place is a gaming haven for people like Andrew Menear.

“I think it’s great. I said it when it first opened that this is something that this town needed. This town needed something to let the younger generations come into, even the older generations, just something to get them out and about,” said Menear.

The cafe opened in late May.

It’s run by a group of teachers from Carbon County.

Owner Tonia Schaeffer says not only does this place fill a hole on the borough’s main drag, but it’ also attracts all kinds of customers.

“It is very unique. It’s truly a big city type of idea in small town Lehighton,” said Schaeffer.

People can rent and play games for under $3 to start.

There’s also a video game and escape room — a little fun for everyone.

“One of my friends was asked why should I go there? Why not just stay home and play games with my kids and her response was perfect. Because when I am home, I have clothes that need to be folded and dishes that need to be done. When I was at the cafe, I had two hours with my kids and that is all we did,” Schaeffer said.

People we spoke to are excited to see new businesses pop up, especially on First Street. And with a few storefronts still sitting vacant, the hope is that more businesses move in and more people come downtown.

Josie Ramos lives in East Penn Township and has noticed a lot of positive changes in downtown Lehighton over the last few months. And with little ones who are always looking for something to do, she’s hoping to see more family-friendly places open for business.

“The downtown is looking really good so it’s exciting, especially in the summer to discover new things that are going downtown. It definitely encourages us to want to come out and explore downtown,” Ramos said.