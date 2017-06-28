× Forest City Downtown Construction Wrapping Up

FOREST CITY — It’s been a long haul for folks in downtown Forest City.

For about one year, Main Street has undergone major construction.

The final bricks were being laid by workers on roughly a year after a project to improve the sidewalks got started.

It looked like an all-out construction zone 10 months ago or so. The “Mile of Hospitality” as it’s known was a mile of construction and looks now as though it is nearly complete.

“It`s picking up, looking a lot better. Streets are nicer, they`re cleaner,” said resident Renee Kuriger.

Only street lights are left to put in place and the work here will be wrapped up. For business owners, it’s been a lot to endure.

“It was a challenge. They had to block off parts of the street and have workers and machinery coming through,” said MaryAnn Corey of Bloom.

Forest City keeps on racking up grant money not just to fix up downtown but Kennedy Park including money to resurface the basketball courts as well as tennis courts.

“Look around the town and you feel something in your heart,” said borough council member Joann Matarese.

Matarese and fellow council member Bob Lesjack take a lot of pride in the improvements they’ve helped make become reality. That includes about $20,000 in overhauling the rooms at the borough building, doing much of the work themselves.

“We did the valances on the windows, we ordered blinds. Picked out paint colors,” said Lesjack.

“It is absolutely gorgeous, the building was old-fashioned, Bob did a lot of work in here make it modern and professional,” Matarese added.

Forest City leaders hope to secure more grants to help remake the other side of Main Street.