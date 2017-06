Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Things got explosive at a fireworks tent in Scranton Wednesday evening.

Authorities responded to The Fireworks Tent on South Washington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. after an armed robber held up the tent and demanded cash.

The employee told police that the man was armed, and got away with about $60. Thankfully, no one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information on that suspect, you are asked to contact Scranton Police.