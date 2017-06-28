Chaotic Chase Captured in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- State Police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon near Stroudsburg, and when the driver tried to take off a viewer caught it all on tape!

You can see in the footage where state troopers threw out the stop strips along Rimrock Road, but the suspect swerved right around them.

Authorities told Newswatch 16 that Nicholas Bell of Scranton was passing vehicles on the shoulder of Interstate 80, and eventually ran into two police cruisers -- effectively ending the chase.

Bell faces assault of a law enforcement officer and other charges in Monroe County.