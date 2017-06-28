Business Owner Charged with Bank Fraud, Accused of Embezzling $400,000

Posted 2:49 pm, June 28, 2017, by

SHAVERTOWN — A business owner in Luzerne County has been charged with bank fraud.

Richard Morgan, 54, of Shavertown, is accused of embezzling over $400,000.

Prosecutors allege that Morgan, the owner of Wilkes-Barre Bookkeeping, was contracted by companies to handle payroll but instead of remitting the company’s payroll taxes to the IRS, he kept it for himself.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • joe just joe

    I guess he couldn’t cook up enough tax losses for the companies that he was handling payroll for to cover the extra income he was making for handling the entire charade. This kind of stuff is probably “book cooking 101” for the ave accountant at say Tesla Motors or Amazon. Give Richard Morgan 3 years in a regular prison and he won’t do it again. 3 years in a Federal prison and I bet he comes back out and lives at least a comfortable life with the cash he socked away… if he was smart enough to at least have covered his ass partially so that he has something out of it….using today’s govmint tax laws 🙂

    Reply Report comment