Business Owner Charged with Bank Fraud, Accused of Embezzling $400,000

SHAVERTOWN — A business owner in Luzerne County has been charged with bank fraud.

Richard Morgan, 54, of Shavertown, is accused of embezzling over $400,000.

Prosecutors allege that Morgan, the owner of Wilkes-Barre Bookkeeping, was contracted by companies to handle payroll but instead of remitting the company’s payroll taxes to the IRS, he kept it for himself.