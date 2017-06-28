× Blueberry Picking Season is Here

GREGG TOWNSHIP — There are blueberry bushes as far as the eye can see at Byers’ Blueberry Farm near Allenwood. In fact, there are around 4,000 of them. The bushes are filled with ripe berries — at least 50 varieties.

“Some of the varieties do not exist anywhere else in the world,” Ed Byers said.

Ed Byers has owned this farm in Union County for 40 years. Earlier this week, he opened the farm to the public, to pick your own blueberries.

Byers says the berries need good soil, sunshine, and water to grow, and the weather this year has been perfect.

“The blueberries are excellent. We have a fantastic crop, maybe the best we’ve seen,” Byers said.

Byers says there is a special way to pick the blueberries. You want to hold the branch secure with one hand and then pick the blueberry off with the other hand.

Andrew Hering of Allenwood taught his son Gage how to pick blueberries.

“Usually strawberries but now we’re going to do blueberries. I came down here when I was younger so we thought we’d bring him down here and her down here today and let them try picking blueberries,” Andrew Hering said.

“I never picked them before but I wanted to,” Gage Hering said.

Byers’ Blueberry Farm charges $2 per pound to pick your own. The berries are $6 per quart when you buy them pre-picked. Byers says people usually taste test the berries before they go home.

“I always get rather curious when I see people showing up with a bowl and a spoon and some sugar and a bit of milk,” Byers said.

Byers’ Blueberry Farm is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Blueberry season in Pennsylvania typically runs between four and six weeks.