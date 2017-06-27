× Two Accused of Robbing, Shooting Man in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP — Two men are accused of robbing and shooting a man in Schuylkill County.

Robert Spann was cuffed on attempted murder charges on Monday.

Spann is accused of shooting Devin Andresen last week.

A driver found Andresen laying in the middle of Berry Road near Schuylkill Haven, bleeding from several gunshot wounds.

Devine Marks from Pottsville faces robbery and theft charges in that same case in Schuylkill County.