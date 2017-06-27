This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Lake Winola Trout Fishing

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Lake Winola with a local bait and tackle shop owner for some trout fishing tips. Stanley Miezejewski, of One Stop Sport Shop in Scranton, sure knows his stuff when if comes to putting rainbow trout in the boat. Plus, we'll tell you how you can win one of two crossbows that we're giving away in July with Drop Tine Archery. We've got all that plus a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
