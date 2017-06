Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just in time for Fourth of July, Nabisco has introduced a new way to celebrate the red white and blue with Oreos.

They might look like the normal black and white cookie.

But these festive "Firework" Oreos have red and blue popping candy embedded in the creme.

Newswatch 16's Kerry Brazen asked some people in the WNEP newsroom to give the cookies a try.