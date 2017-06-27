× New Ronald McDonald Family Room Opens At Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

You might just call it “hospital hospitality!” Part of Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in the Danville area has a new vibe. A portion of the first floor looks more like a hotel room. It ties into the new “Ronald McDonald Family Room.” Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a first look at the new digs Tuesday before the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The area was created to give parents of critically ill children a place to stay, eat, and rest while their kids are being treated just feet away inside the children’s hospital. The new family room inside the hospital is an extension of the current Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The nonprofit has helped more than 358,000 families in three decades.

The total cost of the new family room is estimated around $880,000.00. Various donations, along with fundraisers including McDonald’s Shamrock Shake sales back in March, helped cover the cost. See the Newswatch 16 story on the shake fundraiser by clicking this link.

Construction on the Ronald McDonald Family Room took around 10 months to complete. Newswatch 16 has followed the plans and goals of the project for several months including this story which talked about the need for the room.

To learn more about the Ronald McDonald Family Room and ways you can help keep it thriving by donating or even volunteering your time, head here!