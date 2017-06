Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY -- Rape charges have been filed against a man from the Poconos.

Emilio Romero, Jr. of tobyhanna was arrested last week after authorities were called to a home in Coolbaugh Township for a reported rape.

Once they arrived, the victim told officers Romero held her at gun point and sexually assaulted her.

Romero is locked up Tuesday night in monroe county.