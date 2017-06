× Man Found Passed out in Car With Gun Faces Child Endangerment Charges

PORT CARBON — A driver found passed out in a car faces charges he put his children in danger in Schuylkill County.

Crews found Travis Gorey from Port Carbon unconscious with a gun in his lap on Third Street in Port Carbon last week.

Two small children were in the back.

Gorey is locked up on drug possession and other charges.