Kittens Trapped in Condemned Wilkes-Barre Home

WILKES-BARRE — Neighbors are scrambling to figure out a way to rescue kittens and cats trapped in a home in Wilkes-Barre.

Next door neighbors are trying to do everything they can to help kittens and cats stuck inside.

“It’s a shame,” said neighbor Judy Prebola. “It’s heartbreaking. Every day I see the two little kittens in the window but they’re just trapped in the bedroom.”

The home on West Chestnut Street was condemned by the city weeks ago because it was unfit to live in, with its stench of garbage and feces blowing over to other homes in the neighborhood.

“It’s awful. You can’t sit on my front porch,” said Prebola. “Right now, it’s not too bad but when the breeze blows, the smell is nauseating. You want to throw up.”

Prebola says she lived in her home for five years before the previous owners moved in. She says at first, they were clean and friendly but in the end, it all went downhill.

“It’s human and animal feces over there, urination, dead rats, dead mice, flies, maggots. It’s just disgusting. It’s horrible.”

Neighbors say the previous owners left behind one dog, a rabbit, and eight to ten kittens. The dog and rabbit were taken in by other people who live nearby but neighbors can’t get inside themselves to save the cats.

“I’m an animal lover and I can’t see anything happen to animals or children, I really can’t.”

Neighbors say they have been trying for weeks to find an animal rescue group that can come save these kittens.