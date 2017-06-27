Everything Coming and Going on Netflix in July

Netflix has some big hits arriving in July. Speaking of July – celebrate Christmas in July with “Bad Santa 2” which arrives on the popular streaming service on July 8. Too hot to get into the “holiday spirit?” Plan a living room “staycation” and catch hits; “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Lion,” and “Titanic.”

July is also your last chance to catch “Futurama,” “MacGyver,” and “Annie.”

The list below is subject to change.

Arriving on Netflix in July

July 1

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

Best in Show

Boat Trip

Caramel

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

Code Name: The Cleaner

Dad

Deep Water: Season 1

Delicatessen

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

El Barco: Season 1

Emma

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Free Willy

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Here Alone

Jackass: Number Two

Last Night

Liar’s Dice

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Matchstick Men

Mixed Signals

Offspring: Season 6

Out of Thin Air

Police Academy

Proof of Life

Punch-Drunk Love

Spawn: The Movie

Spice Up: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Longest Yard

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Astronaut Farmer

Taking Lives

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

The Originals: Season 4

Titanic

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Witnesses: Season 2

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

July 2

El Chema: Season 1

July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

The Standups: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/thestandups

July 5

iZombie: Season 3

July 6

Butter

Speech & Debate

The Void

July 7

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Castlevania: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

July 9

Lion

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing Coral–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friends From College: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To the Bone–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

July 17

A Cowgirl’s Story

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

Uncertain Glory

July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 20

Pretty Little Liars: New episodes

July 21

Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/lastchanceu

Ozark: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/ozark

The Worst Witch: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 22

Railroad Tigers

July 24

Victor

July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Munroe Island

July 28

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Incredible Jessica James–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 — Date TBD

Leaving Netflix in July

July 1

9/11: Stories in Fragments

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

An Unmarried Woman

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Batman

Black Wings

Blazing Saddles

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

El Dorado

Flicka 2

Futurama: Seasons 1 – 6

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5

Hello, Dolly!

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Hugo

Kate & Leopold

MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

Samurai Headhunters

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Secrets: The Sphinx

Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

Titanic’s Final Mystery

While You Were Sleeping

Working Girl

July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

July 6

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 – 2

July 11

Opposite Field

July 12

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

Sleeping Beauty

July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

July 15

All That Glitters

Lessons for a Kiss