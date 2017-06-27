Everything Coming and Going on Netflix in July

Netflix has some big hits arriving in July. Speaking of July – celebrate Christmas in July with “Bad Santa 2” which arrives on the popular streaming service on July 8. Too hot to get into the “holiday spirit?” Plan a living room “staycation” and catch hits; “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Lion,” and “Titanic.”
July is also your last chance to catch “Futurama,” “MacGyver,” and “Annie.”
The list below is subject to change.
Arriving on Netflix in July
July 1
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
Best in Show
Boat Trip
Caramel
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
Code Name: The Cleaner
Dad
Deep Water: Season 1
Delicatessen
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
El Barco: Season 1
Emma
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Free Willy
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Here Alone
Jackass: Number Two
Last Night
Liar’s Dice
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Matchstick Men
Mixed Signals
Offspring: Season 6
Out of Thin Air
Police Academy
Proof of Life
Punch-Drunk Love
Spawn: The Movie
Spice Up: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Longest Yard
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
The Astronaut Farmer
Taking Lives
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
The Originals: Season 4
Titanic
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Witnesses: Season 2
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
July 2
El Chema: Season 1
July 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4
The Standups: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/thestandups
July 5
iZombie: Season 3
July 6
Butter
Speech & Debate
The Void
July 7
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
Castlevania: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9
Lion
July 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing Coral–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friends From College: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
To the Bone–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 15
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
July 17
A Cowgirl’s Story
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
Uncertain Glory
July 18
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20
Pretty Little Liars: New episodes
July 21
Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/lastchanceu
Ozark: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/ozark
The Worst Witch: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 22
Railroad Tigers
July 24
Victor
July 25
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Munroe Island
July 28
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Incredible Jessica James–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 31
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 — Date TBD
Leaving Netflix in July
July 1
9/11: Stories in Fragments
America’s Secret D-Day Disaster
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
An Unmarried Woman
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
Batman
Black Wings
Blazing Saddles
Blondie’s New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
El Dorado
Flicka 2
Futurama: Seasons 1 – 6
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5
Hello, Dolly!
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Hugo
Kate & Leopold
MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
Samurai Headhunters
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Secrets: The Sphinx
Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission
The Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
Titanic’s Final Mystery
While You Were Sleeping
Working Girl
July 3
The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice
July 6
Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 – 2
July 11
Opposite Field
July 12
Adventures of Pepper and Paula
In the Basement
Sleeping Beauty
July 13
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
July 15
All That Glitters
Lessons for a Kiss