Deadly Crash on Interstate 80 in Union County

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A deadly two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Union County.
The wreck happened on I-80 east near mile 206 near a construction zone, according to PennDOT.
The crash has the passing lane closed near the crash scene.
There is no word from PennDOT on how long the highway will be backed up.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Check here for the latest traffic conditions.
2 comments
Bob
A lot of deadly accidents, ahhhh what ever lowers the sub human Pennsylvania population
pa. drivers suck!
I agree Bob. At least if they’re killing themselves we don’t have worry about them killing us or our families.