Deadly Crash on Interstate 80 in Union County

A deadly two vehicle crash brought part of I-80 in Union County down to one lane. Avoid if possible @WNEP pic.twitter.com/0Mckdgsp7m — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) June 27, 2017

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A deadly two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Union County.

The wreck happened on I-80 east near mile 206 near a construction zone, according to PennDOT.

The crash has the passing lane closed near the crash scene.

There is no word from PennDOT on how long the highway will be backed up.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Check here for the latest traffic conditions.