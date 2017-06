× Crash Closes Part of Route 54 in Northumberland County

RALPHO TOWNSHIP — A crash has closed a part of Route 54 in Northumberland County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Elysburg.

Route 54 is closed at Sleepy Hollow Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WNEP for updates.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.