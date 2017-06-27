Couple Charged After Alleged Sex Acts near Park Playground

WILKES-BARRE— Two people are charged after police in Wilkes-Barre said the couple got a little too frisky near a playground in Kirby Park. Police said this took place within sight of hundreds of people, including children.

It’s a story that is now getting attention around the nation.

Kirby Park is typically a safe place for parents to bring their kids for some fun in the sun, but last Thursday parents were horrified by what they saw.

“It’s something you just want to put out of your mind almost when you hear it at first because it’s almost surreal to you, but the fact that it’s real, it’s scary,” Tyler Guzzi of Nanticoke said.

Police said hundreds of people watched as Kyle McClure, 29, and Jacqueline Getz, 31, had sex in the park.

According to the police, the couple did it right near the playground.

“They can’t just be in some normal mindset like everybody else, like there’s kids playing running around and playing around and in their heads, they’re thinking that they should be together,” Guzzi said.

The couple is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct. Court papers show Getz admitted to it after people recorded the couple on their phones.

“I really don’t know what to say about it. I mean, I just know that this is a place where children come and as long as whoever brings them makes sure they’re safe that’s what’s most important,” Michelle Oropeza from Edwardsville said.

If anything, people in the park said this just makes them realize they need to be more aware of what’s going on around them.

“It’s definitely something you have to think about now if it’s making the news. You definitely can’t just walk in without checking first, making sure there’s no one around that’s indecent,” Guzzi said.

Park goers said they will keep going back to Kirby Park despite the disturbing news.

“Just because of that I mean I’m not going to stop bringing them, we just have to be more aware of our surroundings,” Oropeza said.

Police said they do pay extra attention to Kirby Park during the summer months and they will continue to keep an eye out for the public.

McClure and Getz are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on this misdemeanor charges early in July.