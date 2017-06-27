× Church Group Gives Back to Community in the Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Volunteers from Pleasant Valley Assembly of God were getting their hands dirty for a good reason.

More than a dozen people helped plant, weed, and spruce up the Garden of Giving near Brodheadsville.

Olga Schillinger from Effort says it’s her way to give back to a place that does so much for her community.

“Well, we are helping out the Garden of Giving. They help us out with produce and things for our church. We feed over 200 people every Monday so this is our time to give back to them,” said Schillinger.

The Garden of Giving helps many families in Monroe County by donating thousands of pounds of food each year. But in order to do that, they need a lot of help. That’s why this church group decided to donate their time to help their local community.

As part of the group’s “Love Week,” volunteers will be traveling to different parts of Monroe County to volunteer where help is needed.

Pastor Scott Carver usually takes volunteer groups to the Dominican Republic for service projects. This year, he decided to stay local.

“We wanted to stay in our community and just help people around our community. Help beautify parks and just pour some love into our area,” said Pastor Scott Carver, Pleasant Valley Assembly of God.

Tammy Graeber is the founder of the Garden of Giving. She says taking care of 3.5 acres of land is a lot easier when you have some help.

“We need that support because the Garden of Giving is run completely by volunteers. So when volunteers come out, that means the work gets done,” said Tammy Graeber, Garden of Giving.

Pleasant Valley Assembly of God’s “Love Week” wraps up on Friday with a cleanup at West End Regional Park.