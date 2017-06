× Woman Chases Ex, Smashes Into Ex’s Car With Three Kids Inside

WILKES-BARRE — A mother is locked up for putting her children in danger in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Regina Lawton from Edwardsville had her three kids with her while she chased her ex-boyfriend through Wilkes-Barre and smashed her car into his Saturday night.

No one was hurt in the smash up in Wilkes-Barre.