Video Vault: Harry Potter Series Celebrates 20 Years

On today's date 20 years ago -- June 26, 1997 -- the world was first introduced to a boy wizard and his magical world of friends and adventures...and you might say the rest is literary history!

J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was released two decades ago today -- and since then, more than 450 million copies of the series of novels have been sold.

Today, we take a look into our Video Vault and travel back to November 16, 2001 -- when Harry made his big screen debut.

Newswatch 16's Kyle Schmoyer has that story.