State Budget Deadline Approaching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The state loses the ability to spend money on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Since this has happened so many times before, safeguards are in place to make sure government and essential services remain up and running.

Governor Wolf released his budget back in February.

Wolf proposed $2 billion in savings and increased revenue by combining departments, eliminating waste, taxing frackers, but spending more on education.

Both the house and senate are republican controlled, and disagreements shot up almost immediately. One of the biggest is the size of the deficit.

Some have Pennsylvania in the hole by $1.5 billion. Others have it as high as $3 billion.

Time is running out. The deadline is July 1, but that deadline has been missed in Wolf's first two years in office.

The house and senate appropriations committees meet Monday afternoon.

Items on the table include expanding gambling and making more money by increasing the number of places where you can buy beer and wine.