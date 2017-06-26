State Budget Deadline Approaching

SCRANTON -- The state loses the ability to spend money on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Since this has happened so many times before, safeguards are in place to make sure government and essential services remain up and running.
Governor Wolf released his budget back in February.
Wolf proposed $2 billion in savings and increased revenue by combining departments, eliminating waste, taxing frackers, but spending more on education.
Both the house and senate are republican controlled, and disagreements shot up almost immediately. One of the biggest is the size of the deficit.
Some have Pennsylvania in the hole by $1.5 billion. Others have it as high as $3 billion.
Time is running out. The deadline is July 1, but that deadline has been missed in Wolf's first two years in office.
The house and senate appropriations committees meet Monday afternoon.
Items on the table include expanding gambling and making more money by increasing the number of places where you can buy beer and wine.
Professorgetaclue
PA is a baffling state! The local level is a complete mess. We got thousands of municipalities mostly ran by high school graduates who never left the area to see the big picture. (85 percent of states do not have townships and 95 percent do not have boroughs). They think the corrupt ridden non profit vendors actually save them money and do them a favor! Then you get these small school districts graduating 60-100 students with the top dogs making 100k plus a year. Most states have a county run school district with one super and one school board. Do you really expect the state budget to be balanced when you got a government structure like this.