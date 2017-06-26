Putting a Face to Recovery in Wyoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- Folks gathered on Hilltop Drive near Tunkhannock to raise awareness about drug addiction and show support for recovering addicts.

Workers with Wyoming Sullivan Counties Treatment Court faced off against Lackawanna Treatment Court in a friendly game of softball.

There was also a horseshoe tournament, bounce house, and bungee run -- all to show support for recovering addicts.

The event in Wyoming County also served as a fundraiser for one participant's four-year-old son, Tristan, who is fighting a form of leukemia.