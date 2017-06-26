Police Departments Get Big Boost For Life-Saving Efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH TOWNSHIP -- Doctors point out that summer time can be downright dangerous for those at risk for heart attacks. So one paramedic took it upon himself to make sure our first responders were ready.

It's something registered nurse and paramedic Dan Lang knows all too well; he understands the power of time in those first few minutes after a heart attack.

Lang knew that many automatic external defibrillators, known as AEDs, were outdated and malfunctioning in many police squad cars.

Lang just received a grant totaling nearly $50,000 so he could buy 30 state of the art AEDs to go into police squad cars out on patrol in nearly a dozen different communities in Schuylkill County, including Nesquehoning, Lansford, Summit Hill, Coaldale, Tamaqua, West Penn Township, Walker Township, Schuylkill Township, Rush Township and Ryan Township.

"For every minute for a patient that suffers a cardiac arrest has to wait for a defibrillator to arrive, their chance of survival diminishes by 10%," he said.

Each one of the three squad cars in Rush Township is set to be equipped with a new AED. Officers are quick to point out that, often times, they are the one who get to where they need to be before the paramedics.

Rush Township police chief Joe Lipsett marvels at how helpful the new AEDs can be out on patrol.

"They're simplified and easy to use," said Lipsett. "They'll help save lives. They're pretty great."