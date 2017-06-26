× Neighbors Remember 8-year-old Killed in Scranton Crash

SCRANTON — Neighbors of the mother and two children involved in a fatal wreck in Scranton are devastated by the crash.

Scranton police say Linette Villa, 28, and her two daughters — Andrea Morales, 8, and Gilianys Morales, 6 — were the ones involved in the crash that happened on the North Scranton Expressway on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

The mom and 6-year-old were badly hurt. 8-year-old Andrea died after being rushed to the hospital.

“It’s a bad tragedy,” neighbor Irma Ruiz said. “I feel bad for the family. My hearts and my prayers are for everybody involved in the accident.”

The family lives on Townhouse Boulevard, about two miles from where the accident happened. Neighbors said the family was a happy one.

“The girls played with my girls every day,” neighbor Caliston Colon said. “That hurt me. I feel real bad for the girl.”

Police said the crash is still under investigation. Police are not saying whether the children were in car seats or what caused the crash.

Villa and her 6-year-old daughter were taken to separate hospitals. They’re still listed as in critical condition. Police said the driver of the other car involved in the crash was not harmed.

“I hope, I pray to God for the other girls in critical condition,” Colon said.