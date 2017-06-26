Firefighters Battling Business Blaze in Northumberland County

Posted 11:13 pm, June 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:12PM, June 26, 2017

MILTON -- Firefighters in one Northumberland County community are currently battling flames at a business.

Crews are currently on scene in Milton, where flames broke out at the business housing the Broadway News on Broadway Street. A photo given to Newswatch 16 from the Daily Item newspaper shows smoke billowing out of the structure.

Crews were called to the news stand around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Currently, there is no word if anyone is hurt or the extent of the damage.

Newswatch 16 currently has crews on scene at this developing story in Northumberland County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s