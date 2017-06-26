Firefighters Battling Business Blaze in Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON -- Firefighters in one Northumberland County community are currently battling flames at a business.

Crews are currently on scene in Milton, where flames broke out at the business housing the Broadway News on Broadway Street. A photo given to Newswatch 16 from the Daily Item newspaper shows smoke billowing out of the structure.

Crews were called to the news stand around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Currently, there is no word if anyone is hurt or the extent of the damage.

Newswatch 16 currently has crews on scene at this developing story in Northumberland County.