Fire Company Prepares for Final Go-Around for Summer Bazaar

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP -- Funnel cakes or a fire tax?

That's the question in one Luzerne County community. After more than 40 years, Mountaintop Hose Company No. 1 will hold its final bazaar next month -- and to replace that revenue, officials are asking for a new tax to be imposed on residents.

Meanwhile, the sign for steak and sausage sandwiches is going up for the very last time.

After more than 4 decades of summertime bazaars in this Luzerne County community, this year the Mountaintop Hose Company No. 1 is calling it quits.

"While the 2017 bazaar will mark the end of an era, volunteers are hoping to go out with a bang, they are already pulling out prizes for the games," said _______

The Fire Company's President explains with volunteers becoming harder and harder to find, in addition to changes to laws governing games of chance, the bazaar is no longer the best way to cover expenses.

"We had to make the decision that is just wasn't working...it used to be fun, we used to come up here and work hard but have fun...now it's not fun," said David Hourigan, the President of Mountaintop Hose Company No. 1.

Despite that, ending the tradition has been fraught with emotion.

"When you look over there at those windows you see your kids there," Hourigan paused, allowing tears to stream down his face. "It's hard to let go."

Without money from the bazaar, the department is asking for a new tax to be imposed on residents of Fairview Township. Voters are expected to decide on that proposal in the fall.

Those in the area who spoke with Newswatch 16 had mixed feelings about the change.

"I don't think anyone likes a tax, but you know, if there isn't going to be a carnival something has to cover the expenses," said Cindy Mailloux of Fairview Township. "They have to have the money somehow..."

That final Mountaintop Hose Company Bazaar begins July 14.