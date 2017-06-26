× Family Puts Restaurant in the Poconos up for Auction

POLK TOWNSHIP — People standing outside Cherry’s Sunset Family Restaurant in Kresgeville on Monday weren’t waiting to be seated. They were waiting to find out if new owners would take over the place.

The longtime family-run restaurant was up for auction.

“It would be nice to keep this place going,” said Tom Dowling of Tobyhanna. “It’s a popular place and it’s right on (Route) 209. It’s got a good location.”

Bidding started at more than $600,000 and went as low as $300,000 but no one put in bids.

The outcome was upsetting to the family looking to give the place up.

Robert Cherry used to own the place. His family bought it in the 1980s. He says after one of the co-owners passed way, the family decided they couldn’t run it any longer.

“I am very disappointed. You have a liquor license and that has to be worth $100,000,” said Cherry. “The property is 2.5 acres. You know young people don’t want to go into the restaurant business. It’s too hot and it’s too long of hours. They aren’t ready for that kind of thing.”

Owners tell Newswatch 16 they will keep the restaurant, but the hope is that someone shows interest soon.

Ken Austin lives in Kresgeville and was interested in the place, but the price was more than he bargained for.

“Well, since I know the restaurant business, I know what I can pay for a place and make a go out of it but this was a little too high for me,” said Austin.

The family is still looking for an interested buyer for Cherry’s Sunset Family Restaurant.

For more information, you can call 610-681-4482.